(WGGB/WSHM) -- Planning long distance trips amid a pandemic can be tricky, which is why a lot of Bay Staters are deciding to hit the Cape instead.
“You know, some families like to go down to Florida, but you know, Cape Cod is basically Florida for us,” said Stephen Osgood of Springfield
Osgood is excited to relax at some of the most beautiful beaches on Cape Cod. The Massachusetts destination even landed on Expedia’s top 20 friendliest places to visit in 2020.
Western Mass News spoke with Lindsay Kruzlic, a travel agent at Pioneer Valley Travel, who said this popular area by the water has been a hot commodity and is nearly sold out for this summer.
“Even into the spring, we have a lot of questions about Cape Cod, so we actually work with vendors in the Cape Cod area to get negotiated rates, so that the people who can and want to travel there can get good pricing,” Kruzlic noted.
That makes it hard for vacationers who are a little late in the game to book a quick getaway.
“Umm, this year has been a little hard though. We usually try to stay on AirBnB somewhere on the water, but this year, even in the pandemic, it’s just so busy. It’s been pretty much impossible to find a reservation,” Osgood added.
When it comes to booking, experts said flexibility is key and that may require you to change some of your filters.
“So a lot of people want ocean views, a lot of people want the sea, which we understand, and Cape Cod is a beautiful place for that. We’re lucky to have options because people who have called us last minute or on a weekend, some of the places were sold out and availability was very small,” Kruzlic said.
Kruzlic said that picking dates that are not holidays will help open availability and lower costs.
“Like I said, we usually stay near the beach, but I mean it’s a beautiful drive to get there, so we’d be willing to stay a further back in the Cape…I mean we definitely would, at this point, we’re just trying to find a good place at the right price,” Osgood said.
Kruzlic said if you’re having trouble booking on your own, working with a travel agent may expand your options.
