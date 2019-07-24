SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are still working to cleanup the aftermath from the tornadoes that hit the Cape on Tuesday.
Those crews include staff from several insurance agencies.
Many business and homeowners still wondering if their property damage will be covered.
Insurance is not a topic most people enjoy talking about because it often means you're going to have to face your deductible, but a local insurance agent said that a recent policy change on the Cape has saved homeowners thousands.
John Sweeney has been an insurance agent in western Massachusetts for years and has seen the impact that natural disasters have on families.
"Who likes to talk about insurance? But the truth of the matter is that when you have a loss that you understand the value of insurance," Sweeney said.
When disasters like the Cape Cod tornadoes strike, it makes you re-evaluate your insurance policy.
"The good news is that because of the FAIR Plan, almost everyone has insurance down there," Sweeney said.
Sweeney told Western Mass News that just a year ago, it was difficult to find an insurance company that would cover the Cape, but thanks to the Massachusetts Property Under Writing Association, or FAIR Plan, the majority of homeowners are now covered.
"The nice thing about the Cape right now is that the FAIR Plan just changed their deductible from a percentage deductible to a named storm deductible, so in other words, if the tornado would have happened a year ago, they would have had one percent or two percent deductible," Sweeney said.
That's something Sweeney said will save homeowners thousands of dollars, but what about the businesses in the middle of their busy season?
Derek Walker is a Senior Claims Examiner for Arbella Insurance on the Cape and was on-scene helping customers within an hour of the tornado touching down.
"This is their window. This is their big business window. I think they are all very concerned about how this will impact them," Walker noted.
Walker said that when any property damage occurs, businesses are quick to call their provider.
"A lot of our commercial customers know to call insurance because they are worried about business income and losing business," Walker explained.
That's why Walker said it's important to make sure your business is properly covered for any circumstance.
"The first business I went to people were hiding behind bars and trying to stay safe but the business itself is going to be okay once they get power up and running," Walker said.
Walker told Western Mass News that most of his customers have minimal damage and they will be able to re-open as soon as power is restored to take full advantage of the summer months.
