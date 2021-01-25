(WGGB/WSHM) -- We are nearly a week into President Joe Biden’s administration and there has already been sweeping changes to policy put in place by former President Donald Trump.
It’s that time of year when taxes on are the brain as the 2020 filing season officially opens on February 12, but with a new president in the White House, many are wondering what changes could come.
“There are some aspects of the tax law that he intends…the government intends…to change,” said Paul Federici with Burgess, Schiltz, and Robb.
Federici told Western Mass News that as of now, none of President Biden’s proposals are set in stone, but we do have a pretty good idea of what may be ahead based on his campaign promises.
“During the campaign, it was discussed that the higher wage earners are going to pay more taxes, so the top tax rate is going to be proposed - from what I’ve read - to increase from 37 percent to 39.6 percent, which is for anyone over $400,000 in earnings. That’s obviously a big gain…Another thing being proposed is an increase in the capital gain tax rate for people who make over $1 million, which the capital gains tax rate was a high of 20 percent and now it’s going to go to 39.6 [percent] to correspond with the tax rate…For someone in their tax bracket, that’s a huge difference. That’s almost double,” Federici noted.
Tax increases are also likely for corporations as well.
“There will be changes. The corporate tax rates are expected to go to 28 percent from the current 21 percent,” Federici added.
There are also a few new or altered tax refunds that the president has discussed including doubling the child tax credit and adding an incentive for first-time home buyers.
“Another credit that’s been proposed is a $15,000 refundable first-time homebuyer credit for qualified buyers,” Federici said.
While lawmakers begin discussing these changes, Western Mass News wanted to know whether or not this year’s filing could be impacted.
“The 2020 tax rates and all the tax laws are set. It’s filing season now, so nothing will change…you should never say never…but as far as I know, nothing will change before the tax season filing. Anything that changes should be 2021 and on," Federici said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.