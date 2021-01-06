(WGGB/WSHM) -- Inevitably, Wednesday’s demonstration in the U.S. Capitol is being compared, by some, to the many protests held around the country by Black Lives Matter last year.
As thousands poured into Washington, D.C. today to show their support for President Trump, it didn't take long for the rally to turn into a protest.
The president urged the crowd to march to the capitol building, tweeting he wanted them to "stay peaceful".
Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Even so, some pushed passed the Capitol Police, breaking into the building and causing a lockdown for the House and Senate.
"What we see today is really a criminal act of sedition,” said Bishop Talbert Swan.
Swan, president of the Greater Springfield NAACP and a longtime detractor of the president, said he couldn't help but wonder what would have happened had those same protestors been supporting Black Lives Matter, instead of President Trump, tweeting:
“Why is it taking so long for the National Guard and other law enforcement to get there? If they were black, they’d be in handcuffs or dead."
Let’s be clear, these are not PROTESTERS. They are not PATRIOTS. They are thugs, seditionists, hoodlums, rioters, and criminals.Why is it taking so long for the National Guard and other law enforcement to get there?If they were Black, they’d be in handcuffs or dead.— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 6, 2021
Swan added, "We have individuals at the Capital thinking that they're patriots, but they are acting like thugs, hoodlums, criminals, seditionists and miscreants.”
By late Wednesday afternoon, National Guard troops mobilized to help restore order and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a citywide curfew to clear the streets.
Still, Swan said the blame for the riot lies squarely on the president and it's up to him to make it stop.
"America deserves better. America deserves a smooth transition of power to Joe Biden's administration, so the nation can heal and move on to its next chapter,” Swan noted.
President Trump took Twitter Wednesday afternoon, calling on his supporters to peacefully protest, respect law enforcement and to go home.
