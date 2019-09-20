PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State police confirmed they responded to a crash on I-90 eastbound in Palmer.
The accident occurred at the 68 mm on the Mass Pike.
EMS has also responded to the scene, which is currently causing traffic.
There is no word at this time if there are any injuries or when the scene will be cleared.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we'll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
