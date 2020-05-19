HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- At around 4 p.m., the Holyoke Fire Department responded to Beech Street at Hospital Drive for an accident between a pickup truck and a passenger car, according to the fire department.
The firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the driver of the car, fire officials said.
Two people were transported to the emergency room with minor injuries, fire officials said.
Police said the crash was unrelated to a water main break that happened on the same street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.