WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're headed to The Big E, prepare for traffic delays.
There was a car crash on I-291 westbound near Agawam.
State Police tell Western Mass News the roads should be clearing soon.
Check back in with Western Mass News for more Big E updates.
