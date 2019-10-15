Police Generic 092819

(photo MGN-online)

 Andrew Masse

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/ WSHM) -- A car accident occurred on I-91 South in Easthampton before Exit 14, on Tuesday morning.

State police tells Western Mass News traffic is moved to one lane as a tow truck is on the scene.

No injuries have been reported. 

