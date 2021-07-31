SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department says a car drove into a building on Boston Rd. during the early hours of Saturday morning.
The car went straight through the glass of a building, leaving some major damage behind.
Fire officials say one person had to be pulled from the car. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
