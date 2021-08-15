gratton st car v building 8152021

(Western Mass News photo)

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A car drove into a Chicopee business early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 5 a.m. Sunday morning for a single-car crash into a building on Grattan Street in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police have just cleared the scene and the road is open. The car crashed into Ideal Kitchens Home Improvement on Grattan Street.

Chicopee Police said the only occupant of the vehicle was the driver of the car who suffered minor injuries but was not transported to a local hospital.

There is no word on the cause of the accident yet.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.