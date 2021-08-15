CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A car drove into a Chicopee business early Sunday morning.
The call came in around 5 a.m. Sunday morning for a single-car crash into a building on Grattan Street in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police have just cleared the scene and the road is open. The car crashed into Ideal Kitchens Home Improvement on Grattan Street.
Chicopee Police said the only occupant of the vehicle was the driver of the car who suffered minor injuries but was not transported to a local hospital.
There is no word on the cause of the accident yet.
