SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A car crashed into Domino's Pizza in Springfield, early Wednesday morning.
At around 6:15 a.m. the Springfield Fire Department reported a one vehicle car crashing into the Domino's Pizza on 905 Sumner Avenue, in Springfield.
The male driver immediately fled the scene after the incident.
We're told Springfield Police were able to track him down shortly after.
The Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News there have been no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to provide the latest information both on air and online as more details come into the newsroom.
