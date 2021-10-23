HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A car crashed into a building in Holyoke after a police pursuit Saturday afternoon.
At 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Holyoke Fire Department responded to the intersection of North Bridge and North Canal Street for a car into a building.
A car with three male occupants was being pursued by the South Hadley Police when the vehicle crashed into the Holyoke DPW building on North Canal Street.
The South Hadley Police Department terminated their pursuit at the end of the Veteran’s Bridge when the car traveled into Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire officials used hydraulic tools to extricate the occupants. All three occupants were transported to the ER with serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.