NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A driver found herself in a tight situation following a crash this morning in Northampton.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said that officers were called to the area of 530 Spring Street around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday for a crash, with the driver reporting she was trapped in the vehicle.
Emergency crews responded and found that the vehicle was inside a landscaping trailer, that was parked and open along the road.
"The driver reported that the vehicle’s windshield had been foggy and had reduced her ability to see the landscape trailer," Kasper explained.
The vehicle and the trailer sustained heavy damage.
The driver and passenger declined medical treatment at the scene.
Kasper said that the driver was cited for impeded operation and operating a vehicle with an expired registration.
