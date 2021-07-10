HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A car crashed into the D'Angelos sandwich shop on Northampton Street Saturday night, according to Captain Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department.
The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. The vehicle drove down a grass embankment from Whiting Farms Rd. and crashed through a shop exit before crashing into a dining room wall.
People seated at the table against the wall were reportedly startled, but no one inside the restaurant was injured.
The driver was found with minor injuries and transported by ambulance to the hospital, according to Cavagnac.
