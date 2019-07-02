SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have responded after a car crashed into the front of a Springfield building.
Firefighters were called to 1077 St. James Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that crews extricated two people from inside the vehicle. Those people were then taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.