AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews have responded to a crash in Agawam.
Western Mass News viewers told us that a car has crashed into the Stop and Shop on Springfield Street.
We have pictures coming into our newsroom right now and a crew on the way to the scene.
There are no reports yet of any injuries. However, viewers said an ambulance has arrived.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more inforamtion as it becomes available.
