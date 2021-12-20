WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield business is cleaning up after a car crashed into their building Sunday night.
West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance said that emergency crews were called to an Avis car rental business on Riverdale Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.
"The driver admitted to racing another car before losing control and crashing into the building," LaFrance added.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is facing several citations, including racing a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Investigators have not yet been able to identify the other vehicle involved in the racing.
LaFrance noted that the car that hit the building is totaled and the building sustained heavy damage.
The incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
