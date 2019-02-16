CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A car crashed off a bridge on I-391 in Chicopee overnight, landing upside down on the ground below.
Western Mass News was there as emergency crews worked the scene.
This was at around 3 a.m. Saturday.
No immediate word if anyone was hurt in the crash.
The Chicopee Fire Department confirmed with Western Mass News they were called to the scene and that the vehicle did go off the bridge.
Officer Mike Wilk tells us Chicopee police officers also responded.
However further details weren't immediately available.
We're told State Police are investigating this crash.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more details come into our newsroom. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 9AM on ABC40 for the latest.
