WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Car dealerships in Massachusetts fall under Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan and while they are hopeful they will be able to open on the projected date of June 8, they are keeping programs in place meant to serve the community through the shutdown.
“The family came to me and said ‘Hey, what can we do to help out at a time like this?’” said Ben Sullivan, COO of Balise Motor Sales.
While most of our cars have gotten a little break during the coronavirus shutdown, Balise Motor Sales realized that medical workers and first responders have been busier than ever.
“That’s where the idea came from…We can’t give you a hug but we can wash your car for free,” Sullivan added.
That’s why they decided to give back to these essential workers by making sure their cars were taken care of.
They are not only giving free car washes to all medical workers and first responders, but also providing discounted repair services.
“We handle a lot of service for first responders and healthcare workers. They need a car to get to work to take care of people. Some need a little bit of help right now, so we stepped up and said let’s just cut everybody a service bill in half,” Sullivan added.
They told Western Mass News that they have already served over 4,000 essential workers in our area.
“Frankly, the response to that has been overwhelming. As of last night, we’ve done over 22,000 free car washes at our three locations,” Sullivan said.
The program was supposed to end in May, but because of the positive response, they decided to extend it throughout the month of June.
“By the time we’re done, we’re probably going to end up with a budget of about $1 million for this one, which is about three times more than we thought. It’s just our little way of doing something to get back, but it helped us too. Obviously, we’ve gone through some hard times. We wanted to keep our people employed. We were going to pay our people whether there was work or not, so we got to keep our people employed and get something back to the community, so we won as well,” Sullivan said.
If you want to know if you qualify, Sullivan explained, “You can go to baliseauto.com and there’s the entire list of what people qualify for the discount. You can just bring in your badge id or some proof that you work in that field," Sullivan said.
