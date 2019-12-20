Car fire on I-219 in Springfield causes headaches for travelers.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car fire is to blame for the massive delays that occurred along I-291 in Springfield Thursday evening.
Mass State Police Trooper James Deangelis tells us that troopers were called to the westbound side of I-291 around 4:45 p.m. after a caller stated that her car had broke down and it began to catch fire.
An arriving trooper took the occupants away from the vehicle and secured them in his cruiser.
As the trooper was in the process of securing the occupants, the vehicle, a 2007 Audi A4, became fully engulfed in flames.
The car fire forced officials to close down all lanes on the westbound side of 291, causing headaches for travelers.
We're told that the left lane was reopened around 5:20 p.m.
All lanes were reopened to through traffic around 6:10 p.m.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Trooper Deangelis adds that the cause is believed to be mechanical in nature.
