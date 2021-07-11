SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A car fire was reported on Memorial Bridge in Springfield Sunday morning.
The Springfield Fire Department responded to a car on fire around 9 a.m. According to officials there were no injuries reported.
The fire ha been extinguished. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause.
