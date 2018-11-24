Car fire shuts down right lane on I-91 southbound in Northampton.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police barracks in Northampton have shut down the right lane on the southbound side of I-91 in Northampton as they investigate a car fire.
The Northampton Fire Department was also called in to assist.
State Police officials tell us that the car fire occurred around mile marker 20 near the Northampton/Holyoke line.
No injuries have been reported.
The incident is still under investigation, and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
