SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A car flipped on Allen Street in Springfield following a two car crash on Tuesday.
The Springfield Fire Department spokesperson told Western Mass News both drivers were able to get out of their cars and were treated for their injuries at the site of the crash.
There has been no word on a cause or charges at this time.
