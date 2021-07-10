EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--In East Longmeadow, people celebrated the break in rain showers with some cars and ice cream Saturday.
The car show took place at the Depot at Graham Central Station.
The event was a great opportunity for car lovers to get together and show off the work they've done during the pandemic.
"It's great, it's a chance to get out stretch your legs and the cars and see what everyone's been doing all this off time," said Mike Jiuggio.
Jiuggio said it was a great day to bring his car out and talk to other car lovers who have been through a similar process.
