PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and Firefighters were called to the scene after reports came through about a motor vehicle collision resulting in a rollover.
The crash occurred on Columbus Avenue and Center Street in Pittsfield on Saturday afternoon.
The accident involved a 2009 Lincoln MKZ that was driven by 40-year-old Chester Scoutier from Pittsfield and a 2012 Hyundai Elantra that was being operated by 35-year-old Jaime Adorno.
Scoutier collided with Adorno's vehicle after traveling northbound through an intersection on Central Street.
After the collision Scoutier's Lincoln spun until it rolled over and landed on the driver's side with the back end on Columbus Avenue.
The operator and passengers were trapped in the vehicle until the Pittsfield Fire Department was able to free them using mechanical means.
After being freed Scoutier along with his fellow passengers were transported to Baystate Medical Center (BMC) for injuries.
Scoutier was suffering critical injuries while the other passengers only sustained minor harm.
Adorno was also sent to BMC with minor injuries.
Columbus Ave was closed due to the crash for 2 1/2 hours while police continue to investigate the scene but have since been cleared.
The accident remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department Accident Investigation Unit.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
