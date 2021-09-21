Car rolls over on Liberty Street in Springfield after two-motor vehicle accident

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A car rolled over on the Liberty Street rotary in front of the entrance to 291 in Springfield Tuesday night after a two-motor vehicle accident.
Captain Drew Piemonte of the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident has not been released.
