EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A car vs. pole accident occurred on Porter Road in East Longmeadow.
The accident was reported at 10:07 p.m. on Saturday night.
Officers had to close Porter Road due to the pole snapping and wires exposed across the road.
Eversource and East Longmeadow Police Officers are currently on the scene.
There are no reported injuries at this time or how the accident occurred.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
