SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police are investigating a car vs. utility pole crash happening on Carew Street early Wednesday morning.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the single car crash happened in the area of 1212 Carew Street at 5:17 a.m.
Multiple departments were called in, including Springfield police, fire and the District Attorney's Office.
Western Mass News spoke with neighbors who said the crash was so loud it woke them up.
A forensics truck was spotted on scene as well as an Eversource crew and an Xfinity truck.
No word on the driver's condition.
