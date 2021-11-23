NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cara Rintala, the woman accused of killing her wife in 2010 in their Granby home, appeared in court Tuesday morning seeking bail ahead of her fourth murder trial.
After two mistrials, Rintala was found guilty of killing Anna Marie Cochrane in 2016.
Back in September, the state’s highest court overturned that conviction due to expert testimony surrounding paint drying. Authorities said Cochrane was found covered in paint.
Rintala has spent the last five years at the women's state prison in Framingham.
Western Mass News will have the latest from the courtroom starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.