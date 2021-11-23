NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman accused of murdering her wife is now out of jail as she awaiting her fourth trial. On Tuesday, a judge granted bail for Cara Rintala.
Rintala is on her way to her parent’s house in Rhode Island where she will now stay with her daughter until her next trial.
Rintala is accused of murdering her wife back in 2010 and on Tuesday, she was allowed to head home to live with her family in Rhode Island as she awaits trial.
Her case is very unique since she's been tried three different times for the charge of first-degree murder. The first two times ended in a hung jury and the third time, she was convicted, but the verdict was overturned.
"The only difference was unreliable and ultimately inadmissible, so-called expert opinion testimony, that the SJC held was admitted in error,” said Rintala’s lawyer Chauncey Wood.
Western Mass News was there this morning for a bail hearing that was held for Rintala. Defense attorneys asked that she be released on personal recognizance and permitted to live with her parents and daughter in Rhode Island. They cited her previous success while out on bail, as well as her background as reasons why the judge should grant their request.
"She has a life of service. She was, before this case, a firefighter and paramedic. She owned her own home in Granby, was married, and had a small child,” Wood added.
However, Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne worried Rintala would be a flight risk and there could be technical problems with the GPS monitoring if she resided outside the Bay State.
"If there were any violations of the pre-trial conditions of her release or any issues with GPS, it would be much more logistically and legally difficult for a Massachusetts warrant to be effectuated quickly in a different state,” Gagne explained.
The judge ruled that Rintala could stay with her parents and daughter in Rhode Island and set her bail at $50,000 and she will be monitored by GPS.
"We were delighted that the court granted that request, so she will be able to spend the time waiting for the fourth trial with her parents and her daughter, who she misses very much," Wood added.
More than a dozen of Rintala's family members and friends were in court for the hearing. Most of them were very emotional after the judge read his decision.
Wood said there is no date set for the fourth trial right now and he does not think it will be anytime soon. There is a hearing scheduled for December 17 to appoint council.
