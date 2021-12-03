AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people are safe after a carbon monoxide detector awoke one resident overnight.
Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois said around 1 a.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to 420 Main Street after a resident heard her detector going off.
Firefighters arrived, detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the building, and evacuated seven apartments for approximately two hours. They determined that the carbon monoxide was coming from a malfunction gas hot water heater.
“If not for the presence of the CO detectors, the outcome of this incident could have been very different. CO detectors should be checked regularly. Their presence in this incident almost certainly saved lives," Sirois explained.
Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless and can be produced by any any fuel-burning source, including hot water heaters, gas stoves, gas and charcoal grills, running vehicles, small engines, generators, and furnaces. If not vented properly, it can build up inside structures and cause illness or death.
Officials urge residents to have gas and oil appliances checked and serviced by a qualified technician at least once a year.
