WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The popular breakout hit "Call Me Maybe" songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen will be performing at The Big E on Sept 28.
The Canadian Pop singer has lured in audiences around the world since her 2012 debut album "Kiss" which featured the Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum selling song, Call Me Maybe.
Jepsen has received a significant amount of attention since.
"We are thrilled to bring Carly Rae Jepsen to The Big E this year," Director of Entertainment at MGM Springfield Talia Spera said.
Jepsen's new album, "Dedicated," is a 15-track compilation of love songs including Julien, No Drug Like Me, Now That I Found You, Want You In My Room, Everything He Needs, Too Much, The Sound, Right Words Wrong Time and Party For One.
Jepsen will be performing at the Big E on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
You can buy tickets at $39 and they'll go on sale for $29 starting on Thursday, August 15 at 10 a.m.
The 2019 Big E takes place Sept. 13-29 in West Springfield.
CLICK HERE to purchase a ticket or check out more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.