HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The draft horse sanctuary, Blue Star Equiculture in West Brookfield offered free rides for those at the Holyoke's Soldiers' Home on Saturday.
Organizers said its a way to say thank you to veterans on the organization's designated Veterans Appreciation Day.
It also happens to fall on International Carriage Horse Appreciation Day.
Pamela Rickenbach, the Executive Director of Blue Star spoke about the importance and why they organized the event.
"We like to remind people that workhorses are still with us and there's a lot of things they can do alongside us and one of them is visiting our veterans lots of the old-timers here have lots of great memories with horses," Richenbach explained.
Veterans could ride in the carriage with several types of horses, including the famous Clydesdale, and others.
