SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Comedian Carrot Top is scheduled to take stage in western Massachusetts this fall.
MGM Springfield announced Monday that he will be performing in their Aria Ballroom on Saturday, October 9 at 8 p.m.
Carrot Top has been entertaining audiences for over three decades with his stage show and movie appearances, including “Chairman of the Board", “Dennis the Menace Strikes Again," and most recently, “Sharknado: The 4th Awakens" and “The Hangover."
Since 2005, he has held a residency at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
Tickets go on-sale Friday at 10 a.m. at mgmspringfield.com and Ticketmaster. Members of MGM's M Life rewards program will also receive exclusive pre-sale access on Thursday.
Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase VIP meet and greet tickets at Carrot Top's website.
