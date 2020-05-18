PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Pizza delivery drivers from separate Pittsfield restaurants had their vehicles stolen while making a residential delivery in the Morningside neighborhood on May 11 and 15, police said.
The suspects are believed to be a pair of African-American juvenile males, police said.
Delivery drivers making deliveries in the City of Pittsfield for any and all businesses should exercise elevated awareness, and secure their vehicle anytime it is left unattended, even if for a short amount of time, police said.
“Use of remote door locks, or multiple keys is recommended to prevent such criminal activity,” police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.