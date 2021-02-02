SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the streets of Springfield get cleared during a snowstorm, so do cars that aren’t following the parking ban.
The city put into place a major ticket and tow operation for Monday’s storm.
The parking ban is still technically in effect, as DPW crews worked to clear the snow from every street.
Western Mass News asked the city for the total number of cars that were ticketed and towed Monday night, and they have not gotten back to us.
Some people Tuesday morning woke up to an unpleasant surprise.
Monday's winter storm dumped snow on Springfield's streets.
The Department of Public Works Commissioner Chris Cignoli said that ticket and tow operations while helping plows do their job, can take hours if every car breaking the parking van rules is actually towed.
“We target the areas that we know that are problematic, and we’re working with our people and police to try to figure out those areas that need to be hit,” Cignoli said.
The price of the city’s ticket is $50, and officials said the average tow is about $120, but some pay more.
Augustin Aguie was one of those Springfield residents forced to come down to the city’s impound lot Tuesday morning.
“I wake up this morning, and I was shocked I couldn’t see my car,” Aguie said.
He said the cost of the tow ended up totaling more than $220, plus he still has to pay a $50 ticket.
“200 bucks that I’m going spend in COVID times where everything is kind of tight,” Aguie said.
He feels there needs to be more communication about the parking bans in advance.
“There’s a lack of signs, and also I think it would be fair if we got a call too,” Aguie explained.
City officials said during a typical storm the size of Monday’s, they usually tow around 200 cars.
