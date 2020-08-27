EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Businesses across the country have struggled to succeed during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, one local company is thriving during these uncertain times, thanks to people looking for things to do while under quarantine.
Cartamundi in East Longmeadow is actively hiring for multiple positions.
Sandi Mauro, vice president of human resources at Cartamundi, told Western Mass News they are thriving and growing.
“We are ramping. It is a high production season for us as people go in to the holidays, but the reality is we have been really busy ever since COVID hit,” Mauro explained.
Cards and games such as Monopoly, Clue, Twister, and many more are produced in East Longmeadow. They are all popular activities for families and couples during quarantine.
“Everybody is at home playing games and playing cards and that's what we do here. We make things that make people smile,” Mauro added.
Cartamundi said these games were such a success because it was a way to bring people together during quarantine.
“They really bring people together and teach people, so many different things - whether it’s your colors, your numbers, or advanced strategic skills - and that’s what people need to do,” Mauro said.
Mauro said the company was shut down for eight weeks at the beginning of the pandemic, so they never expected to be this busy when they returned.
“Normally, we come back after our July shutdown and ramp towards the holidays, but it started immediately. Our customers were seeing great demand and there was games flying off the shelves through all the online ordering as well. We needed to catch up,” Mauro added.
Now that they are continuing to produce more games and prepare for the holidays, Cartamundi is ready to take on more employees.
If you missed Thursday’s job fair, another one will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information on careers at Cartamundi can be found here.
