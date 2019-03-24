Carver St. in Granby reopened following fire at detached residence.

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Carver Street was closed for several hours Sunday afternoon as crews worked to douse the flames at a detached residence.
Granby Fire Chief John Mitchell tells us that they were called to 21 Carver Street at 2:40 Sunday afternoon for a report of a structure fire at a residence.
Based on the amount of 911 calls the dispatch center was receiving, Chief Mitchell sounded a second alarm before even arriving on scene.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fully-engulfed fire on the side of a detached residence, which had managed to spread to an RV trailer that was located on the property and a truck that was located in the vicinity of the property.
Chief Mitchell adds that the RV trailer was also fully engulfed, whereas the flames from the truck were more manageable, and crews were able to douse that in significantly less time.
Police had shut down Carver Street between Taylor and Chicopee Streets as crews continued to battle the massive blaze, but has since reopened.
Chief Mitchell stated that no one was home at the time the fire occurred, and the two people that lived there had left just before the fire broke out.
No injuries were reported.
It is unclear if the two residents have been displaced.
The office of the State Fire Marshal was called in to assist in the investigation, and they, along with the Granby Fire Department, determined that the fire was caused by an unspecified issue with a wood stove.
The scene was cleared just before 7:00 p.m.
South Hadley, Belchertown, and Ludlow were all called in to assist.
Westover Air Reserve Base also assisted, providing firefighters with an engine and a tanker.
We have reached out to the office of the State Fire Marshal, but have not yet returned our request for comment.
