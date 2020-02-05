NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the country, coronavirus cases are on the rise with twelve confirmed nationwide, including one right here in Massachusetts.
Those concerns are growing locally as well.
Late last week, word from Smith College, a student was being evaluated for the coronavirus.
School administrators say a second student, who traveled from the Hubei province of China at the end of January, has been placed in isolation, this coming after a UMass-Boston student was confirmed to have coronavirus after returning from Wuhan.
"I am very grateful to the students, who are being very mindful and looking out for themselves and each other, and seeing an appropriate response in our clinic and of people asking important questions, and coming to make sure they are doing the right things," Dr. Tara Dumont, a physician at Smith College, stated.
Dr. Dumont, a physician at Smith College, tells Western Mass News the first Smith College student who came forward over the weekend believed she was on the same flight as the male from UMass-Boston.
She has since been released from isolation showing no concerning symptoms, but a second student is now coming forward.
"The second case has a little more risk involved, because she came from a region identified from the CDC as a region of interest for," says Dr. Dumont.
The school immediately notifying the State Department of Public Health and are monitoring her out of cautiousness.
"It’s much more likely these students will contract the flu and not coronavirus," added Dr. Dumont.
The college says the student is experiencing flu-like symptoms and, at this time, does not pose a threat to the community.
