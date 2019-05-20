SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield may be in talks with Wynn resorts to buy their casino in Everett, but, for the Springfield City Council's Council Casino Oversight Committee, it’s still business as usual.
Committee chair Mike Fenton told Western Mass News Friday he’s not alarmed by the discussions.
Tonight, he told us MGM Springfield has not formally contacted the city about its discussions with Wynn.
"MGM is a very big company. They are one of the largest entertainment companies in the world," Fenton tells us.
The chair of the Casino Oversight Committee, councilor Mike Fenton, says, discussions with Wynn or not, MGM has an obligation to the city of Springfield.
"They can’t leave their Host Community Agreement with their commitments in Springfield without our permission. They haven't asked for permission so I think it is very early," stated Fenton.
Under Massachusetts Gaming Commission rules, MGM is only allowed to have one gaming license.
"Essentially, they can’t sell their contract with the city to a third party without our content and without the contact of the MGC," says Fenton.
If MGM does cut a deal to buy the Wynn casino...
"If they did make a request with the city, which they have not, I would look at the merits of that request. The first question would be, 'Who are the alternative entities that would honor the commitment of MGM?', and, 'Do they live up to the same brand and reputation as that company?'. That will be a very difficult standard to meet," said Fenton.
Monday night, the committee talked about MGM's plans to redevelop parts of Court Square.
"MGM has, at the city's request, agreed to delay the development. The reason we have made that request is because we are interested in seeing the Court Square development proceed with their assistance and help," says Fenton.
They also discussed designated smoking areas on the casino property.
Although people can not smoke inside the casino, there are certain places where people can smoke on the property.
"There are designated smoking areas outside, and the purpose of that, on the agenda tonight, is to review and refresh our recollection about where that is allowed and where that is not," added Fenton.
This is not the first time the city has heard of MGM speaking with other casinos.
It is still early to tell if MGM will move forward to buying the Wynn casino.
