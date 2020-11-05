SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker’s new executive order goes into effect starting at midnight tonight, where restaurants, bars who operate like restaurants, and entertainment facilities must close at 9:30 pm.
For MGM Springfield, that means cutting down on hours after they recently reopened over the summer.
MGM Springfield is among the businesses being ordered to close at 9:30 p.m. starting Friday.
It’s all part of Governor Charlie Baker's latest efforts to stop a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.
MGM will be adjusting to an even newer normal starting on Friday with reduced hours by closing at 9:30 p.m. as ordered by Baker.
“They’re going to abide by the governor’s executive order on it. They’ll be reducing their hours. They’re going to follow through with that. They followed all the health guidelines that have been done to make sure we knock down this COVID-19,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
The governor's order said affected businesses - including casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues - should close at 9:30 pm and reopen at 5 am.
However, Western Mass News has learned MGM Springfield will have this plan in place starting Saturday.
The casino will open each day at 10 a.m. South End Market will open for food service at 11 a.m.
All beverage service will end at 9 p.m.
At 9:15 p.m., there will be a physical sweep of the casino floor to remove all beverages.
At closing time at 9:30 p.m., the facility will be closed and security will sweep the property to make sure all patrons are gone.
The state gaming commission met by phone on Thursday to approve the plans by the state's three casinos to comply with the governor's orders.
“This is a hardship for our licensees to have to close at this hour. We know that the later hours are so important to their business. We can also - i can say it's all part of a greater good,” said Gaming Commission chair Cathy Judd-Stein.
Also, a concern is getting everyone out of the casino safely and on time. It’s something new for what has been up to this point a 24/7 operation.
“Understand that at 9:30, there might be a crush of patrons who were all anxious to get in their last few minutes of gaming, but making sure that they're safely and effectively being escorted, helped to leave the property in an orderly fashion that maintains those safety protocols,” said Capt. Brian Connors with the Gaming Enforcement Unit.
As this takes effect, Sarno is hopeful this reduction in hours doesn't lead to more layoffs.
“They’re trying to keep their workforce going as much as possible. This COVID-19 has affected whether they’re in the public sector or private sector. Many businesses and other entities on it are trying to do the best they can,” Sarno added.
An MGM spokesperson said in a statement: “In accordance with Governor Baker’s executive order, MGM Springfield will close every night no later than 9:30pm starting this Friday. We will continue to evaluate the impacts on operations. We are in this together and remain committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees and the overall wellbeing of the state.”
