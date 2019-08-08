Cat injured after fire breaks out at building on Belmont Avenue.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One cat was injured after a fire broke out at a building on Belmont Avenue.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, crews were called to a report of a structure fire at 120 Belmont Avenue just before 7:00 Thursday night.
Upon arrival, firefighters were able to locate a fire that originated in a third-floor bedroom, and were able to quickly douse the flames.
Capt. Tetreault stated that a family cat sustained minor burns and was taken to a local vet, where it received medical attention.
No other injuries were reported.
The building sustained less than $1,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
