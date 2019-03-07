Cat perishes, two displaced after chimney fire tears through Orange home.

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been displaced as a result of an early-morning chimney fire that occurred on Hillside Terrace.
Jennifer Mieth from the office of the State Fire Marshal states that they were called in to assist.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that the fire originated from the chimney inside the single-family home, added Mieth.
While an estimated value has not yet been released, the home did sustain significant damage, resulting in the displacement of the two people that resided at the home.
Crews had set up an apparatus around South Main Street as they battled the blaze, which, according to Orange Fire officials, broke out around 4:00 a.m.
The area was reopened just before 10:00 a.m.
No one was home when the fire broke out, but a cat was inside at the time, and, unfortunately, perished.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the office of the State Fire Marshall and the Orange Fire Department.
