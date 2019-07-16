SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We frequently see our viewers posting online about pets that have been found wandering without a home.
Sadly, according to the ASPCA, fewer than five percent of found cats are reclaimed by their owners by the time they enter a shelter.
Well, a Southampton woman said her cat beat those odds with a journey spanning two years and two cities...and it was all because of a microchip.
The phrase "good things come to those who wait" would have been small consolation to Michelle Beswick and her daughter in the weeks after their cat, Pickles, never came home.
"I activated his chip immediately, put up posters, called all the surrounding vets, all the shelters and nobody found him," Beswick said.
Reporter: Were you guys starting to think it might be the worst case scenario for him?
"At the time he disappeared, there was reports of a possible mountain lion roaming Holyoke up near where I lived," Beswick added.
Pickles had been lost for two years and the family gave up hope, even moving to Southampton, which is why, they said, it was surprising when the phone started ringing.
"I returned the call and they were literally like 'come get your cat' and I thought they were joking," Beswick explained.
It turns out that Pickles had managed to survive and was picked up by a family, not far from his old home in Holyoke.
"They decided to scoop him up, bring him into the vet to have him scanned," Beswick noted.
A microchip, smaller than a grain of rice, is available from most veterinarian offices and shelters and most are less expensive than the cost of lost pet ads and flyers.
"It was the only reason I got him back and thank God I kept my phone up number updated," Beswick said.
Even in a new home, Pickles recognizes the old comforts from before.
"The second he saw us, he knew. He went immediately to his spot on the bed, he went sniffing everything. He knew," Beswick said.
Pickles is fitting right back in with the family who waited longer than most - for a good thing to come home.
"It's like Christmas and my birthday all wrapped up together," Beswick added.
