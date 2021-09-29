SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A local van that is used to deliver items to the Springfield Empowerment Center for Veterans through the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation has been vandalized, leaving the non-profit with an expensive bill.
Catalytic converters have been cut out of the van, now the van can't be used to deliver inventory to stock the shelves at the Empowerment Center where veterans shop for free.
Executive Director Kenny Melanson told Western Mass News he realized the van was vandalized on Monday morning.
Melanson said he was given a $3,000 estimate to replace the catalytic converters and is unsure who would vandalize a van that serves to help so many veterans and their families.
The parts were stolen between last Thursday night and Monday morning. A report has been filed with the police who are investigating the incident.
Information on making a donation to help with the repair costs could be found here.
