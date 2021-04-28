(WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of dozen catalytic converters were stolen from local school buses overnight.
Western Mass News has confirmed 22 buses were involved in the incident and we're told it will cost thousands of dollars per bus to fix.
According to a Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborate board member, the thefts primarily affected special education students and students with higher needs in Agawam and West Springfield.
There is still no word on a suspect.
Western Mass News reporter Audrey Russo is working to get answers on how these thefts impacted multiple school districts today and will have the latest starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.