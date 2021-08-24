SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are looking for suspects in the city's latest case of catalytic converter thefts. It's a growing crime not only here in western Mass., but across the country.
“This is a national problem that’s been growing through the past few years,” Springfield Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh said.
Surveillance photos captured suspects between 1 and 2 a.m. on August 16 as catalytic converters were stripped from six vans at a Springfield business. That business, which asked to remain anonymous, was hit for the second time.
Walsh said he’s seen a few dozen cases in the city this year.
Locally, a school bus company in Agawam, a truck dealership in West Springfield, residents in Chicopee and Ludlow have all been affected.
While the city of Springfield can deter the sale of catalytic converters through an online database, that’s not the case elsewhere.
“Their laws in different states may not force them to track those items,” Walsh said.
Western Mass News also spoke with David Vedovelli, the owner of Lyndale Garage in Springfield. He calls the theft a quick and easy operation.
“Some of them use a tubing cutter which doesn’t make any noise, and they’ve stolen right from the driveway,” Vedovelli said.
Vedovelli said at his garage, they’ve worked on at least 15 cars over the last two years with stolen catalytic converters, and some models go for four figures.
“The Toyota Prius they told me the salvage people pay $1,000 for them,” Vedovelli explained.
His business has even fallen victim.
“The kid went underneath the car without jacking it up or anything and came out with the converter,” Vedovelli said.
So what can you do? Vedovelli said there are products you can install to deter thieves, but they can run $200-300.
Walsh suggests that businesses utilize cameras and alarm systems and residents park close to their homes.
“If you can’t use a garage, back your car up, utilize cameras, utilize motion sensor lights,” Walsh said.
This is an ongoing investigation, so anyone with any information is advised to contact the Springfield Police Department.
