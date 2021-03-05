(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Roman Catholic Church is raising concerns over the use of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops cited the use of lab-grown cells that descended from cells taken in the 1970's from the tissue of an elected abortion in the Netherlands.
The lab-grown replicants are used in the development of the J&J vaccine.
“It would be preferable to use the other two. For in extreme cases, one could discern perhaps that the use of the Johnson and Johnson could be done in extreme circumstances....I would advocate that they and all those who are using cells from aborted fetuses should reconsider other options. I'm not a biologist or microbiologist, but I know there can be ways to do this," said Bishop William Byrne of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.
Byrne said the church does supports getting vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson said in part, "Our single-shot covid-19 vaccine uses an inactivated non-infective adenovirus vector -- similar to a cold virus -- that codes for the coronavirus 'spike' protein, and there is no fetal tissue in the vaccine."
