HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Despite the high-risk warning of COVID-19 in the city of Holyoke, the Diocese of Springfield is opening up two Catholic schools in Holyoke for full in-person learning.
Mater Dolorosa School and Blessed Sacrament School will both have students inside the classrooms in just a few weeks.
School officials stand by their decision while health experts said these schools should look at their town’s warnings.
“Everything is going to look a little different, but we’re trying our best to make sure everyone’s welcome and excited to come back to school,” said Maureen Donelan, principal of Mater Dolorosa School.
The state’s new tracking system for COVID-19 hotspots shows the city of Holyoke in the red zone – a high risk category for COVID-19.
While the city’s public schools decided this week to change from a hybrid learning model to remote learning, the Diocese of Springfield is moving forward with in-person classes, including in two of their Catholic schools in Holyoke.
However, Dr. Daniel Baillargeon, superintendent of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Springfield, told Western Mass News over the phone that they have their eyes on the city’s case data.
“We will be monitoring that closely and if we see any sort of uptick in our schools or any indicator that we need to pause or go to remote or handle it differently, we will, but at this point, none of the indicators really for us really show us that we can’t safely reopen our schools at this particular point,” Baillargeon said.
Baillargeon said because of their school’s small size, social distance, mask-wearing, and cleaning protocols, they feel they can safely reopen their doors.
It’s a decision that Donelan said was difficult.
“It’s been a tough decision and we go back-and-forth on what’s best, but in our heart of hearts, we know - as educators - that children need to be in school, they need to be learning in the best ways with their teacher and not remotely,” Donelan said.
Donelan added that staff have been holding meetings regarding the high risk factor in Holyoke, but they are standing by their decision to open for in person learning.
“We’re trying to think forward and hope that it’s going to go back to yellow, but we’re keeping communications open and it’s something that’s definitely a consideration, but I don’t think it’s going to be a problem for us,” Donelan explained.
Baillargeon said they have students from all over the area and that while some may live in Holyoke, others don’t.
However, UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton said it’s a complicated situation.
“Is that better? Is that worse? That really kind of depends on what area you’re in and if you are a private school and you were in a town that has a low incidence of COVID, but you have a number of students coming from a town that has a high incidence, is it really a good thing for you to be open so the opposite kind of works as well,” Hamilton explained.
Hamilton said the protocols from the state should be universal for all schools.
“The regulations for the public schools, the private schools should really look at those as well and pay attention to what these public health warnings are saying,” Hamilton noted.
However, Donelan said they believe they are on the right track.
“I just hope that parents trust us and we are constantly communicating within the diocese about what’s best for the kids,” Donelan said.
In Holyoke, Mater Dolorosa’s first day of school will be on August 31, while Blessed Sacrament’s will be on September 8.
