LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are continuing to follow developing news out of Ludlow where authorities are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty, with nearly two dozens cats found and recovered from a home in deplorable conditions.
Western Mass News has confirmed that twenty-one cats have been recovered from the home.
Miraculously, none are dead, but most or all are severely sick, some missing fur.
We're told the home reeked of urine, and police assigned to the case tell Western Mass News the floors were caked in at least an inch of feces.
"What the officers found were," Lieutenant Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department tells us. "Absolutely, uninhabitable conditions within the home. The lead officer described it as something he'd never seen in twenty-one years."
Ludlow Police responded to 237 West Street around 3:40 Friday afternoon after MSPCA officer Christine Allenburg informed them there may be abandoned animals in the house.
Valadas says initially 2 officers responded, and discovered a card indicating that an MSPCA officer had already been there.
Due to the nature of the call, officers entered the home through an unsecured door in the back following a terrible smell, and performing, what we're told was, a quick sweep when they made the startling discovery.
On Saturday morning, a warrant to reenter the home was granted.
Ludlow Police and at least one officer from the MSPCA investigated the case of animal cruelty.
The owner of the home was out of town, and it's unclear the last time someone was here.
Officers needed a warrant, because the owner refused reentry.
While the Ludlow Police Department waited for that search warrant to come through, Western Mass News has learned they stationed an officer outside the home all night long.
Valadas says they did get in contact with the homeowner who was out of town and that 'she' did ultimately sign a surrender order allowing the MSPCA the authority to remove the animals.
We're told animal cruelty charges are pending, and none have officially been filed.
"Although several of the animals appeared to be stricken with disease and illness, none of them were found dead. Some were missing chunks of fur," Valadas described it as. Police have not said if those charges would be for the homeowner.
From the officers report into this animal cruelty case, mail was coming to the home, but 'with holes in the floor,' Valadas says it doesn't appear anyone was checking on the animals.
Police say those cats were taken by the MSPCA.
We will continue to follow this developing story both on-air and online.
